Hisatsune finishes strongly to win French Open for 1st victory on European Tour

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Japanese golfer Ryo Hisatsune has posted a 5-under 66 to win the French Open by two shots from Jeff Winther of Denmark and Jordan Smith of England for his first victory on the European tour. The 21-year-old Hisatsune made five birdies on the back nine and jumped up four places in his final round at Le Golf National. Winther’s fine round of 65 moved him up 10 spots. Last year’s runner-up Rasmus Højgaard missed out again as his 68 left him in fourth, three shots behind Hisatsune. Smith shared the overnight lead with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland but both dropped out of contention.

