HISA unveils digital tool allowing veterinarians to chart horses through performance and treatment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s federal oversight agency has launched a digital tool for regulatory veterinarians that provides a holistic view of a horse’s health and performance through its career and medical history. The Horse In-Sight tool announced Tuesday by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority uses a graph of a horse’s career charted through high-speed furlongs over time with races, workouts and scratches. It also filters for type of treatment, injury outcome and veterinary list status and compares multiple horses through a Race Day tab allowing insight into injections and injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.