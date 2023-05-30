HISA chief: Churchill Downs would accept recommendation to pause racing if needed

The head of horse racing’s oversight authority believes Churchill Downs would accept a recommendation to pause racing if necessary as an emergency summit convenes to examine the deaths of 12 horses over the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority CEO Lisa Lazarus noted that while the federally created board doesn’t have the authority to close Churchill Downs, it can make that recommendation. Twelve horses have died from injuries sustained from racing or training at Churchill Downs since April 27.

