Hiroshi Tai wins NCAA golf title and helps Georgia Tech advance

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Hiroshi Tai is the fourth player from Georgia Tech to win the NCAA men’s golf title. Tai made triple bogey on his 17th hole. But he closed with par for 71 and no one was able to catch him. The last player with a chance was defending champion Gordon Sargent. His 6-foot birdie putt to force a playoff at La Costa spun out of the cup. Sargent and four others finished one back. Tai’s victory gets him into the Masters next year. He also helped Tech become one of eight teams that will contend for the team title. Illinois is the top seed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.