Hiring coach, adding players left Seahawks GM John Schneider feeling like the offseason blitzed by

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider says the offseason blitzed by in part because of everything involved in hiring Mike Macdonald as the new coach. Schneider said Wednesday that he’s been impressed with how Macdonald has gone about his first training camp as the youngest head coach in the league at age 37. Schneider also gave injury updates. Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale, should be able to avoid injured reserve but it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for the opener. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins and center Connor Williams also aren’t 100% certain for the opener. Schneider also said right tackle Abraham Lucas should be able to play at some point this season.

