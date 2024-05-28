Hintz’s return provides big boost for Robertson, Stars offense against Oilers

With first-line center Roope Hintz in the lineup again, the Dallas Stars suddenly have one of their top goal-scorers back in form: linemate Jason Robertson. Hintz had an immediate impact in his return after missing four games with a lower-body injury by having the primary assists on the first two goals by Robertson. Hintz was also on the ice for Robertson’s hat trick goal that was also the game winner. Robertson had gone 10 games without finding the net before that. Dallas takes a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.