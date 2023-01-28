Hinson’s tip caps rally, Pitt surges past No. 20 Miami 71-68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson tipped in a Jamarius Burton miss with 31 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh rallied past No. 20 Miami 71-68. The Panthers held the Hurricanes scoreless over the final 2:26 while closing on an 11-0 run to beat a ranked team for the third time this season. Hinson finished with 21 points for Pitt. Jordan Miller led the Hurricanes with 18 points. Isaiah Wong added 14 but the Hurricanes committed three of their 12 turnovers in the final 35 seconds as the Panthers stormed back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.