Hinson’s 41-point eruption sends Pitt past Louisville in 86-59 route

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh 's Blake Hinson (2) celebrates with Carlton Carrington after scoring his 41st point during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Pittsburgh Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Pitt won 86-59. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 27 of his career-high 41 points in the first half and Pittsburgh beat Louisville 86-59. Hinson’s 27-point mark before the break equaled the Cardinals’ total team output before halftime. Pitt led 37-27 midway as Hinson shot 9 for 14 including 5 for 8 from 3-point range. The Cardinals were 9-for-21 shooting at halftime. He’s the first Panther score more than 30 points in 27 years. His Saturday total was four-points short of the school record 45 set by Don Hennon in the 1957-58 season. Kaleb Glenn scored 17 points for Louisville.

