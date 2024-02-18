Hinson’s 41-point eruption sends Pitt past Louisville in 86-59 route

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 27 of his career-high 41 points in the first half and Pittsburgh beat Louisville 86-59. Hinson’s 27-point mark before the break equaled the Cardinals’ total team output before halftime. Pitt led 37-27 midway as Hinson shot 9 for 14 including 5 for 8 from 3-point range. The Cardinals were 9-for-21 shooting at halftime. He’s the first Panther score more than 30 points in 27 years. His Saturday total was four-points short of the school record 45 set by Don Hennon in the 1957-58 season. Kaleb Glenn scored 17 points for Louisville.

