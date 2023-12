PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 26 points and Pittsburgh pulled away late to post an 82-71 victory over Canisius. Hinson, who came into the game leading the NCAA with 39 3-pointers made through his first 10 games, knocked down 3 of 4 from distance.

