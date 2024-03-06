Hinson scores 27 points to lead Pitt past Florida State 88-73

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 27 points and Jaland Lowe scored 17 points and Pittsburgh controlled most of the way and beat Florida State 88-73. Cam Corhen scored 25 points shooting 8 for 12; 9 for 10 from the foul line for Pitt. Following Pitt’s 42-31 halftime lead, the Panthers went on a 13-4 run to start to extend their margin to 53-35 in the first three minutes of the half. Florida State closed the gap to 56-49 with a jump shot from Watkins but the Seminoles never got closer. Pitt reached the 20-win mark for the second straight season.

