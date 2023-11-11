Hinson scores 26, Leggett adds double-double, leading Pitt to 89-60 victory over Binghamton

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 26 points, Ishmael Leggett added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Pittsburgh rolled past Binghamton 89-60. Hinson made 8 of 14 shots, including 4 of 9 three-pointers, and was 6-for7 from the free-throw line. Leggett had five assists and four steals to go with his double-double. Carlton Carrington, who had a triple-double against North Carolina A&T in his collegiate debut, had 18 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Panthers. Seven-foot sophomore Guillermo Diaz Graham had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.

