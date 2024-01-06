Hinson scores 21, Austin has 20 in Pitt’s 83-70 victory over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 21 points, Zack Austin added 20, and Pittsburgh defeated Louisville 83-70. Freshman Carlton Carrington added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Panthers. A 3-pointer by Jorge Diaz Graham put Pitt up by 12 points five minutes into the second half. A couple of minutes later, Hinson made three free throws for the second time in the game, giving the Panthers a 55-41 lead. Mike James, who led Louisville with 23 points, then hit three 3-pointers for nine consecutive Louisville points, but the Cardinals only got within 57-50. Pittsburgh scored the next 10 points and the Panthers led by at least 13 points for the remainder of the game.

