Hinson, Leggett pace Pitt in Panthers’ runaway win over South Carolina State

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 19 points shooting 7 for 10 and Pitt beat South Carolina State 86-49 in a game it never trailed. Atiba Taylor’s 3-pointer with 6:04 remaining before halftime reduced South Carolina State’s deficit to 21-18. Pitt countered with a 3-pointer from Hinson, Ishmael Leggett threw down a dunk and the Panthers proceeded to outscore South Carolina State 15-2 and went to intermission up 36-20. Backup Atiba Taylor scored 14 points for South Carolina State.

