Hinson leads Pitt in bounce-back, 79-64 win over Virginia Tech

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 22 points and Jaland Lowe scored 18 points and Pittsburgh took control in the second half and beat Virginia Tech 79-64. Sean Pedulla scored 26 points for Virginia Tech. he Panthers took the lead for good when Guillermo Diaz Graham’s layup ended a 42-all tie with 15:50 left. The basket started a 16-0 run that concluded with Diaz Graham burying a 3-pointer with 11:51 remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.