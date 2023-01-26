Hinson hits eight 3-pointers, Pitt edges Wake Forest 81-79

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 24 points on a program-record tying eight 3-pointers and Pittsburgh held on to defeat Wake Forest 81-79 after blowing a 13-point second-half lead. After Wake Forest took its only lead of the second half at 74-73 with 4:34 remaining, Pitt got consecutive 3-pointers from Greg Elliott and Hinson to go back up by five. Tyree Appleby hit a 3-pointer and later added two free throws to get Wake Forest within 81-79 with 1:05 to go but neither team would score again. Hinson made 8 of 14 from 3-point range and Elliott made 6 of 9 for 18 points. The Panthers buried a program-record 18 3-pointers in 37 attempts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.