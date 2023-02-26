Hinson hits 6 3s, Pittsburgh rolls past Syracuse, 99-82

By The Associated Press
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches as his team takes on PIttsburgh during the second half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead six Pittsburgh shooters into double-figure scoring as the Panthers put on an offensive show in their final home game, a 99-82 win over Syracuse. Pittsburgh won its 14th home game, its most since the 2015-16 season. After taking a 37-33 lead at intermission, the Panthers scored 62 second-half points and knocked down 11 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.

