Hinson, Carrington lead Pittsburgh’s 70-60 victory over Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 17 points, Carlton Carrington added 16 and Pittsburgh defeated Notre Dame 70-60 on Saturday for the Panthers’ 300th win at their Petersen Events Center. Hinson and Carrington combined to make seven of Pitt’s 10 3-pointers. Markus Burton scored six points early in the second half for Notre Dame and his 3-pointer tied the score at 30-all. Pittsburgh scored the next nine points on 3-pointers by Zack Austin, Hinson and Carrington. A few minutes later, Leggett scored four points and Lowe hit a 3-pointer followed by another from Guillermo Diaz Graham for a 15-point lead. The Fighting Irish got within single digits once more, at 51-42 but Hinson scored five points in a 7-0 spurt that left the Panthers well in charge.

