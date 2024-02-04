Hinson, Carrington lead Pittsburgh’s 70-60 victory over Notre Dame

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh forward Zack Austin (55) drives to the hoop as Notre Dame guard J.R. Konieczny (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Barry Reeger]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson scored 17 points, Carlton Carrington added 16 and Pittsburgh defeated Notre Dame 70-60 on Saturday for the Panthers’ 300th win at their Petersen Events Center. Hinson and Carrington combined to make seven of Pitt’s 10 3-pointers. Markus Burton scored six points early in the second half for Notre Dame and his 3-pointer tied the score at 30-all. Pittsburgh scored the next nine points on 3-pointers by Zack Austin, Hinson and Carrington. A few minutes later, Leggett scored four points and Lowe hit a 3-pointer followed by another from Guillermo Diaz Graham for a 15-point lead. The Fighting Irish got within single digits once more, at 51-42 but Hinson scored five points in a 7-0 spurt that left the Panthers well in charge.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.