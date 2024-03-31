Hinestroza scores first MLS goal, Crew ties Nashville 2-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marino Hinestroza scored his first MLS goal in the 79th minute to help the Columbus Crew tie Nashville SC 2-2. Sean Zawadzki opened the scoring when he netted his first goal of the season for Columbus (3-1-2) in the 17th minute. Hany Mukhtar nonchalantly side-footed a volley off a entry played by Jacob Shaffelburg into the net in stoppage time. Aníbal Godoy put away a bicycle kick — off another cross by Shaffelburg — from the center of the area a couple minutes later to give Nashville (1-1-4) a 2-1 lead at halftime. Columbus had 64% possession but had four shots on target to Nashville’s five.

