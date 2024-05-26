Hines-Ike’s goal, Stuver’s 6 saves help Austin to 1-1 tie with Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brendan Hines-Ike scored a goal for the first time since his MLS debut and Brad Stuver had six saves to help Austin FC to a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes. Austin (6-4-5), which opened the season with a five-game winless streak, in unbeaten with two wins in its last three matches. Cristian Espinoza bent a low cross behind a string of defenders to the back post, where Jeremy Ebobisse played a half-volley high into the back of the net to give San Jose a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Hines-Ike scored on a header, off a free kick by Owen Wolff, that made it 1-1 in the 45th minute.

