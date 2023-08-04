Hinako Shibuno maintains 2-shot lead after second round of the Women’s Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round. The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132. Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65 that included five straight birdies on the back nine. Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier of France and Sarah Kemp of Australia were tied for third, another three shots back after both shot a 68.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.