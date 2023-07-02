Hillier produces a stunning finish to win British Masters at the Belfry and qualify for British Open

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — A 40-foot eagle putt sparked a stunning finish from New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier as he won the British Masters and secured his place in the upcoming British Open. Hillier’s first European tour title was delivered in spectacular fashion when he carded a 6-under 66 in the final round at The Belfry. His winning total of 10 under par saw him finish two shots ahead of England’s Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe. The British Open starts on July 20 at Royal Liverpool. Wilson and Wiebe also qualified for the tournament.

