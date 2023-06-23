Hillier leads BMW International Open and an ex-college player shines on tour debut

MUNICH (AP) — Daniel Hillier has a one-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open. He’s ahead of a player making his debut on the European tour. New Zealander Hillier shot a 5-under 67 with five birdies and no bogeys in windy conditions. He says his experience of playing in his windy hometown of Wellington helped with the conditions in Munich. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is in second place after he got an invite for his first European tour competition. The Danish player finished his American college career at Oklahoma State last month and also recorded a round of 67 on Friday. Neergaard-Petersen is at 8 under overall.

