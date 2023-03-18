Hill wins Xfinity race in Atlanta to continue dominant start

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Austin Hill continued his dominant start to the NASCAR Xfinity season, holding off Daniel Hemric at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his third win in five races. Hill overcome a record-setting day of cautions. There were 11 cautions, the most for an Xfinity race in Atlanta. Hill previously collected Xfinity wins at Daytona on Feb. 18 to open the season and at Las Vegas on March 4. One of the cautions led a frustrated Josh Williams to make an unusual exit in the first stage, leaving his car parked on the start-finish line for dramatic effect.

