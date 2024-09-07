Hill wins again at Atlanta to sweep Xfinity Series season at home track

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Austin Hill swept the Xfinity Series season at Atlanta Motor Speedway as the Georgia native continued to excel under the venue reconfiguration. Since moving to the drafting track configuration in 2022, Hill has won three of the five Xfinity races at Atlanta. It was the third win of the season for Hill, who opened with back-to-back Xfinity races at Daytona and Atlanta, but then went winless until Saturday. Hill led one time, for the final 21 laps of the race. Parker Kligerman finished second and AJ Allmendinger was third in a podium sweep for Chevrolet.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.