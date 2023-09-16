Hill-Summers combo leads Rhode Island over Maine 34-17

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kasim Hill passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns — both to Kahtero Summers — and Rhode Island cruised to a 34-17 victory over Maine, in a game that was moved up a day because of Hurricane Lee. Hill completed 18 of 32 passes with one interception for the Rams (2-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Summers finished with six catches for 130 yards. Ja’Den McKenzie rushed 17 times for 121 yards with one touchdown. Ty Groff kicked field goals in the first and third quarters. Gabe Sloat had a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Rams outscored Maine 10-0 in the second half. Tristen Kenan carried 18 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns for the Black Bears (0-3, 0-1).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.