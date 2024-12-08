Hill, Styles combine for 13 points in OT to help NC State beat Florida State 84-74 in an ACC opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill and Dontrez Styles combined for 13 points in overtime, leading North Carolina State to an 84-74 victory over Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. The Wolfpack opened the extra period on a 9-4 surge for a 79-72 advantage and cruised from there. Hill finished with 23 points and Styles added 21 points for NC State (6-3, 1-0). Jamir Watkins scored 24 points and Malique Ewin added 23 to lead Florida State (7-3, 0-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.