Hill sinks jumper with 42.1 seconds left and Georgia holds off South Carolina 74-69

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points, Justin Hill scored all nine of his points in the second half and Georgia beat South Carolina 74-69. Hill missed a contested layup with 1:03 remaining and it went out of bounds. The call was overturned after a video review, giving the ball back to Georgia. Hill used a crossover dribble to create separation and he sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 70-64 lead. Meechie Johnson answered at the other end with a long 3-pointer from the wing to make it 70-67 with 33.1 left. RJ Melendez sealed it by making two free throws with 17 seconds left for his first points of the second half. Melendez finished with 12 points for Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC). Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 11 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.