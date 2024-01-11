Hill scores 19, Georgia extends winning streak to 10 games, beats Arkansas 76-66

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Justin Hill scored 19 points, Noah Thomasson added 15 and Georgia never trailed in a 76-66 victory over Arkansas for its 10th straight win. Georgia, which is 10-0 at Stegeman Coliseum this season and 23-4 in coach Mike White’s two seasons, also ended a three-game skid against Arkansas. Hill and Thomasson were each 6-of-13 shooting overall with three 3-pointers. Hill was 4 of 5 at the free-throw line. RJ Melendez added 10 points Georgia (12-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). Tramon Mark scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Arkansas (9-6, 0-2).

