Hill saves Vegas in Game 4’s closing seconds, has team one win away from Stanley Cup title

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net against a shot by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — With a couple of clutch saves in the closing minutes of Game 4, 27-year-old Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill has his team one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. Hill’s play this series has been a key in the Golden Knights’ success and helped Vegas to a 3-2 win Saturday night. The Golden Knights head back to Vegas up 3-1 with a chance to close out the series on their home ice.

