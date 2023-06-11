Hill saves Vegas in Game 4’s closing seconds, has team one win away from Stanley Cup title

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — With a couple of clutch saves in the closing minutes of Game 4, 27-year-old Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill has his team one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. Hill’s play this series has been a key in the Golden Knights’ success and helped Vegas to a 3-2 win Saturday night. The Golden Knights head back to Vegas up 3-1 with a chance to close out the series on their home ice.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.