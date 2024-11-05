Hill, Pass lead balanced scoring and NC State routs South Carolina Upstate 97-66

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Marcus Hill and Breon Pass scored 14 points each and North Carolina State cruised past South Carolina Upstate 97-66 in a season opener. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 13 points and Ben Middlebrooks had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack. NC State led 50-35 at halftime and the Wolfpack stretched their lead to 20-plus in the first four minutes of the second half. With the exception of just a few possessions, the lead was at least 20 throughout the remainder of the game. The lead first reached 30 on a layup by Middlebrooks near the five-minute mark and peaked at 33 when Bryce Heard hit two free throws in the final minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.