Hill makes go-ahead layup, Georgia holds off LSU 65-63

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Braelen Bridges scored 13 points, Justin Hill made a go-ahead layup with 4.2 seconds left and Georgia held off LSU 65-63. LSU went on a 7-0 run to take its first lead, 63-62, since the 15:31 mark of the second half with 11 seconds to play on a turnaround jumper by KJ Williams. Hill drove into the lane and finished a contested layup that went high off the glass. Hill forced a turnover on the ensuing possession before ending it with a free throw. Hill finished with 10 points and Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 11 points for Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC).

