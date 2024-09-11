Hill, Dolphins look to overcome hectic week when they host AFC East rival Buffalo on Thursday night

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will look to move past a hectic week when they welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. The Dolphins have dominated headlines this week after body camera footage showed Hill being pulled from his car by Miami-Dade County police officers outside Hard Rock Stadium during a traffic stop on Sunday. Hill still played that day and scored an 80-yard touchdown that sparked the Dolphins win. Now they’ll face a Buffalo team that is 13-2 against them since 2017.

