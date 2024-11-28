Hill, Beverly clutch as Wichita State tops Minnesota 68-66 in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Hill hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left in overtime and Wichita State pulled out a 68-66 win over Minnesota in the ESPN Events Invitational. Minnesota’s Brennan Rigsby put up a 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired but it fell off the rim. The Golden Gophers were down 66-62 as the clock neared 20 seconds and Femi Odukale forced a pair of quick turnovers that turned into Rigsby baskets at the rim, tying the game with 13.5 seconds remaining. Then Hill forced a foul as he attacked the basket. The Shockers scored the first five points of overtime but couldn’t put Minnesota away. Harlond Beverly scored 16 points, including a tying 3 with 1.3 seconds left in regulation, to lead the Shockers. Lu’Cye Patterson scored 14 points for Minnesota.

