Hill accounts for 4 TDs – 3 in the second quarter – to help Rhode Island beat Bryant 49-26

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD in the second quarter to help Rhode Island pull away in the Rams’ 49-26 win against Bryant. Hill finished 19-of-33 passing for 339 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Marquis Buchanan had nine receptions for 111 yards and John Erby added 98 yards receiving for Rhode Island. Zevi Eckhaus was 12-of-25 passing for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Bryant (2-3). Konor Lathrop caught a 14-yard TD pass from Eckhaus and Ryan Clark capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run to give Bryant a 13-0 lead going into the second quarter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.