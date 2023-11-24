Hildreth scores 21 points, rallies Wake Forest in second half for 71-56 win over Charleston Southern

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 21 points, 16 in the second half, to lead Wake Forest to a 71-56 win over Charleston Southern. The Demon Deacons went on a 15-2 run early in the second half, with 11 points coming from the foul line, to turn a 39-32 deficit into a 47-41 lead with 8:58 to play. They steadily pulled away from there. Kevin Miller added 14 points for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest outscored the Buccaneers 43-24 in the second half. The Demon Deacons were 20 of 22 from the line after halftime and went 11 of 23 of from the field. DJ Patrick had 13 points for Charleston Southern and Taje’ Kelly had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

