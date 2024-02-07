Hildreth leads six in double figures and Wake Forest beats Georgia Tech 80-51

ATLANTA (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 17 points and Andrew Carr scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Wake Forest wrapped it up early, smothering Georgia Tech 80-51. Kowacie Reeves Jr.’s lone points of the game occurred 59 seconds in when he buried a 3-pointer which also served as Georgia Tech’s only lead of the game. The Demon Deacons proceeded to go on a 23-0 run while Wake Forest missed 23 of its first 24-shot attempts. Baye Ndongo scored 14 points and Naithan George 12 for the Yellow Jackets who shot 28.3% (17 for 60) including 12.5% (3 for 24) from 3-point range.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.