Hildreth, Appleby help Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth hit 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and scored 19 points, Tyree Appleby had four of his 16 points in the final 13 seconds and Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70. Appleby, who finished with six assists and two steals, made just two of his first 11 shots but went 3 for 3 from the field and 2 for 2 from the foul line in the final six minutes for Wake Forest. Bobi Klintman added 11 points. Georgia Tech (9-15, 2-12 ACC), which beat Notre Dame 70-68 last time out to snap a nine-game skid, has lost 12 of its last 14 games. Smith led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points and Ja’von Franklin added 14 points and a career-best 15 rebounds.

