Hikim scores 24 points, Fulgencio adds late FTs and UMass Lowell holds off Georgia Tech 74-71

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayinde Hikim scored 24 points, Andres Fulgencio added two late free throws and UMass Lowell held off Georgia Tech for a 74-71 victory. Cam Morris III converted a three-point play that gave UMass Lowell the lead for good, 72-69, with 1:04 remaining. Kyle Sturdivant answered with a layup on the ensuing possession to make it 72-71 with 48 seconds left. Hikim missed a 3 on the other end, but Max Brooks blocked another Sturdivant layup attempt before Fulgencio was fouled with two seconds left. Sturdivant missed a 3 to end it. Dallan Coleman scored 24 points to lead Georgia Tech (2-1).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.