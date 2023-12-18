Highly touted QB recruit Dylan Raiola flips commitment from Georgia to Nebraska, where father played

Quarterback Dylan Raiola, one of the top high school football recruits in the country, has announced he will sign with Nebraska after months of being a verbal commitment to Georgia. Raiola, whose father played for Nebraska and uncle is a current assistant coach, made his announcement with a poem posted to social media. The early signing period of high school recruits starts Wednesday, when Raiola and other recruits can make their college decisions official by signing a national letter of intent.

