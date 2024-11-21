Highly touted high school QB commits to Colorado, possible indicator Sanders is staying in Boulder

DENVER (AP) — Highly touted high school quarterback Julian Lewis has committed to the University of Colorado, possibly an indicator that coach Deion Sanders does indeed plan to stick around in Boulder. The five-star recruit recently decommitted from Southern California to explore his options. He announced Colorado would be his destination Thursday on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” as he donned a Buffaloes stocking cap. Lewis figures to be the heir apparent to Shedeur Sanders, who’s expected to be a top pick in the next NFL draft. Deion Sanders now has another elite quarterback to build around at Colorado. On Tuesday, Sanders tamped down speculation over his future.

