Highly touted freshman Ace Bailey to miss No. 25 Rutgers’ opener with undisclosed injury

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman guard Ace Bailey will miss the season opener for No. 25 Rutgers after sustaining an undisclosed injury in practice on Monday. The New Jersey-based Big Ten school released a statement Wednesday saying the 6-foot-10 guard will be sidelined for the game against Wagner and be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. There was no description of the injury. Bailey and fellow freshman Dylan Harper were among the top players coming out of high school this past year and their decisions to join the Scarlet Knights’ program under Steve Pikiell has pushed Rutgers into the AP Top 25 after a 15-17 record last season.

