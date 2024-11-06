Highly touted freshman Ace Bailey misses No. 25 Rutgers’ opener with undisclosed injury

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman guard Ace Bailey missed the season opener for No. 25 Rutgers after sustaining an undisclosed injury in practice two days earlier. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell didn’t elaborate on the nature of Bailey’s injury after the Scarlet Knights’ 75-52 win over Wagner on Wednesday night. He reiterated that Bailey is “still day-to-day with a basketball injury.” The school’s statement before the game did not disclose the 6-foot-10 guard’s injury. Bailey and fellow freshman Dylan Harper were among the top players coming out of high school this past year. Harper scored 20 points against Wagner.

