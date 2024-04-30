Highly-rated outfielder Jordan Beck 2 for 4 in major league debut for Rockies vs. Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Jordan Beck went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles for the Colorado Rockies in his major league debut against the Miami Marlins. Beck singled to center on his first big league swing, lining a 1-0 slider from Sixto Sánchez into center at 99.3 mph in a five-run first inning. Beck flied out in the fourth, grounded a single off the mound and into center in the sixth and struck out in the ninth as the Rockies lost 7-6 in 10 innings. Colorado selected the contract of the 23-year-old outfielder from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was hitting .307 with a .999 OPS through 25 games.

