High temperatures at worlds force organizers to move women’s 5K heats to night session Wednesday

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The start of the women’s 5,000-meter heats will be moved from the morning session Wednesday into the evening because of excessive heat at the track and field world championships in Budapest, Hungary. With the forecast expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit), World Athletics decided to reschedule the event about eight hours later in the day. The switch also means the heats for the men’s and women’s 200 meters will be moved up about 30 minutes. Americans Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson will go for their second gold after each won the 100 meters. The weather is expected to be hot the rest of the championships. The forecast for Saturday is 36 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit).

