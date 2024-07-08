High-scoring Spain faces Kylian Mbappé’s France with a spot in the Euro 2024 final on the line

MUNICH (AP) — Spain and France meet in the semifinals of the European Championship on Tuesday. The match pits one of the highest-scoring teams at the tournament against one of the lowest as France’s star forward Kylian Mbappé has struggled to get to grips with his mask. No France player has scored from open play at Euro 2024. The French have only scored through two own goals and a penalty from Mbappé. Spain has netted 11 times. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) in Munich. The winner will play England or the Netherlands in the final on Sunday in Berlin.

