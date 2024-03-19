High-scoring Kentucky aims to prove during March Madness that it also defends, despite the stats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky certainly has the offense to make its deepest NCAA Tournament run in five years. The third-seeded Wildcats start March Madness ranked second nationally to Southeastern Conference brethren Alabama at 89.4 points per game. Kentucky had six 100-point performances this season and any one or more of its regulars can erupt for a career-best scoring effort on any given day. Whether Kentucky’s glowing stats can offset defensive concerns that have allowed opponents to hang around is the biggest question as it prepares for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats face Oakland on Thursday in the first round in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.