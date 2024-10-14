High-scoring Edmonton Oilers in an early slump for second straight season

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They have started the season with three straight losses, all at home, and been outscored 15-3. Coach Kris Knoblauch says the team needs to start playing with a sense of desperation. Star forward Connor McDavid says the team can recover but needs far better puck play. They host Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.