High-scoring Bills return from their bye week to host inconsistent 49ers, losers of their past 2

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills return from their bye week to host the inconsistent San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Buffalo has won six straight, scored 30 or more points in each of its past five and is off to its best start to a season since 1992. The 49ers have dropped two in a row and have a losing record this late in the season for the first time since going 6-10 in 2020.

