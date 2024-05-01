High-scoring Avalanche await winner of Stars-Golden Knights in next round after dispatching Jets

DENVER (AP) — The high-scoring Colorado Avalanche showed they are so much more than the Nathan MacKinnon Show. The supporting cast for the Avalanche played an integral role as they eliminated the Winnipeg Jets in five games during their first-round series. The Avalanche had 12 different players score in a series where they averaged 5.6 goals a game. It’s the sort of top-to-bottom depth that has MacKinnon thinking of 2022, when the Avalanche won the third Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. Colorado awaits either the Dallas Stars or the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights in the next round.

