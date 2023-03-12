High-schooler Sammy Smith wins Xfinity race at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sammy Smith has won the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway. It’s the first victory for the 18-year-old high school student who is taking classes online so he can be a full-time driver. Making his 13th start in the last two years for Joe Gibbs Racing, Smith led the final 52 laps and held off Cup Series star Kyle Busch on two restarts to take the checkered flag for the first time in a NASCAR national series event. He says “it’s amazing.” Ryan Truex finished second, followed by Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst and Chandler Smith. Busch faded to ninth.

